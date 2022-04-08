The Newburyport-based New England Fishery Management Council will be heading to Mystic, Connecticut, to hold a three-day hybrid meeting next week to discuss topics of interest to the local fishing community.
But you don’t have to travel to the Hilton Hotel in Mystic to catch reports on groundfish, scallops, monkfish and more. The in-person meeting, which will follow COVID-19 public safety measures with masks and social distancing, will feature a webinar option for those who cannot or prefer not to attend.
One agenda item Gloucester fishermen might be interested is the Monkfish Committee Report on Tuesday, at 2:45 p.m. The council will be initiating Framework Adjustment 13, setting monkfish specifications for fishing years 2023 to 2025. Libby Etrie of Gloucester chairs the council’s Monkfish Committee.
Then at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Habitat Committee Report will also be of interest to the local fishing industry as the first item is about new Habitat Areas of Particular Concern in Southern New England, and the second item covers Offshore Energy, Aquaculture, Cables and Habitat-Related Work.
On Wednesday’s agenda at 9 a.m. is the Scallop Committee Report, with an update on the evaluation of the rotational management program, and the potential approval of the scoping document for Limited Access Leasing.
The first of seven in-person scoping meetings will be held in Gloucester at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, at 5 p.m. on April 27. There will also be two webinars on the topic. In September, the council will decide if it will work on an amendment to the federal scallop plan to consider leasing, according to a poster for Wednesday’s meeting.
Also Wednesday, at 1:45 p.m., there will be a presentation on the Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s maximized retention electronic monitoring program for groundfish under Amendment 23.
During Wednesday’s presentation of the Groundfish Committee Report at 2:45 p.m., the council will be initiating Framework 65, which is the first step in the framework process. The council won’t be taking final action until December. Among the items are 2023 total allowable catches for U.S./Canada shared resources on Georges Bank, 2023-2024 specifications for Georges Bank cod and Georges Bank yellowtail flounder, and 2023-2025 specifications for 14 additional groundfish stocks.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and the start time for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s meetings is 9 a.m.
To register for the webinar and access the agenda and all meeting materials related to various topics, you can go to the council’s website at https://www.nefmc.org/calendar/april-2022-council-meeting. Additional documents will be posted as they become available.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or eforman@gloucestertimes.com.