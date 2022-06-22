Fishing families exhibit opens at CAM

A special exhibition that celebrates Gloucester’s legacy of family-owned commercial fishing vessels opens during St. Peter’s Fiesta weekend at Cape Ann Museum.
Organized in consideration of the city’s 400+ commemoration in 2023, this exhibition includes fine art, models and archival materials. The museum had reached out to the community seeking items, and the feedback resulted in this exhibition.
The exhibition opens this Saturday, June 25, with a public reception from 3 to 5 p.m. at the museum at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
“The community has been amazingly supportive, offering some of their most cherished possessions for this exhibition,” said museum director Oliver Barker.
Cape Ann’s history is steeped in its connection to the sea, and as Gloucester is America’s old seaport, the fishing industry contributed greatly to this region’s identity.
“From art and literature, to music, architecture, religious and secular traditions, the fishing industry has had profound and enduring effects on the character of Cape Ann and its people,” according to an exhibition statement. “At the core of the local commercial fishing industry is the family-owned boat. Large and small, eastern rig and western rig, steel-hulled and wooden-hulled, the varieties are endless.”
The feedback from the community also included a number of important stories that were shared with the museum.
“For this area of Gloucester’s history, these stories highlight an interesting intersection between genealogy and the fishing industry,” according to the museum.
Visitors will be invited to share their thoughts and remembrances of family-owned fishing boats through a story-collecting kiosk set up in the museum’s gallery. Stories collected will be preserved in the museum’s archives for future generations.
Free family activities inspired by this exhibition will be set up in the galleries Tuesday through Thursday, June 28 to 30, when families will be admitted free to the museum.
The public can also sign up for parallel programming at Maritime Gloucester from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 30.
On Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will be able to make their own fish prints in the CAM Studio, and on Sunday, July 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. they can join artist Patricia Scialo to learn how to use Cyanotype Sun Mural to make their own art using fishing objects as inspiration.
The show runs through Sept. 18. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4p.m. Admission is $12 adults, and $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month.
More information about the exhibit and museum is available by calling 978-283-0455 x110 or visiting www.capeannmuseum.org.