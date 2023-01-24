The crew of a Gloucester fishing vessel spent about 12 hours adrift far from shore after its transmission failed and before the Coast Guard towed it home.
Coast Guard officials, responding to an emergency call from the Miss Trish II were able to reach the boat about 75 miles offshore over the weekend and tow her safely back to port.
Jim Bridges, commanding officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, said none of the six men aboard the Miss Trish II were injured during the incident.
Crew on the Miss Trish II called the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. Saturday, Bridges said, indicating the ship's engine would not start.
Bridges said the boat was adrift for about 12 hours before the 110-foot Coast Guard cutter Key Largo arrived on the scene. The Key Largo is stationed at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester Harbor.
“They did most of the case,” Bridges said of Key Largo's crew. “The (Miss Trish II) was disabled 75 miles east-south-east of Gloucester. They went out and towed the boat.”
Bridges said the Miss Trish II became disabled when its transmission failed.
In all, the tow back to Gloucester Harbor took about 16 hours, Bridges said.
“It would have been a difficult and rough ride that was tiresome and taxing,” he said. “There were no injuries.”
The Miss Trish II was reportedly adrift in 6- to 8-foot seas with sustained winds up to 35 knots.
The Facebook page for Miss Trish II indicates the vessel is captained by Gloucester’s Enzo Russo. The boat itself is described as a 96-foot dragger.
Attempts to reach Russo on Tuesday before publication were not successful.
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, said when she learned the boat was stranded, she prayed for the safe return of the crew of the Miss Trish II.
“It’s not an easy thing to take,” she said. “There’s nobody out there with them. It’s the boat, the water and the sky.”
Sanfilippo said when the crew finally returned to Gloucester sometime Monday morning, her prayers were answered.
“There’s nobody else out there with them,” she said. “They’re by themselves. We really want to thank the Coast Guard. They did great. We’re very grateful.”
“The crew of the Key Largo proved its expertise and brought the vessel safely into Gloucester Harbor,” reads a posting on the Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo’s Facebook page. “Great response by everyone involved to make sure the vessel safely returned to homeport.”
The Facebook posting lauded the Coast Guardsmen for their efforts during the rescue.
“Great job to the Motor Life Boat crews that went out and relieved the (Coast Guard Cutter) Key Largo,” a posting on Coast Guard Station Gloucester's Facebook page reads. “As always, great job to the crew of the Key Largo! Always doing the grunt work.”
