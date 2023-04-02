One of the oldest volunteer fish counts in the state kicked off Friday when a small group of officials and those interested in the alewife count gathered at the observation deck at the fish ladder behind the West Gloucester Little River Water Treatment Plant at Magnolia and Essex avenues.
It’s a count, now in its 23rd year, that depends on volunteers taking 10-minute sessions within the hour to count river herring that swim from the fish ladder into an upstream pool just past a rocky weir. Fish counters enter their data in an online form that can be uploaded with a QR code at the observation deck.
The goal is count the herring, also known as alewives, that have made it upstream just beyond the weir to avoid double counting them as they travel upstream to Lily Pond to spawn.
In addition to Mayor Greg Verga and other officials, also on hand was “Happy Fish” a metal sculpture and the ambassador for World Fish Migration Day.
The traveling statue is part of the World Fish Migration Foundation, founded by Herman Wanningen in the Netherlands. Since 2016, the metal symbol of river restoration has been making its way to various sites to highlight the importance of the need to restore migration routes for fish populations.
“Happy Fish is traveling around the country,” said Eric Hutchins of Rockport, a fisheries biologist and Gulf of Maine restoration coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries.
He said Happy Fish had been displayed at Mill Brook in Rockport earlier in March. He said representatives of the Ipswich River Watershed Association were on hand to take Happy Fish with them to visit sites around the region. He said the plan is to have Happy Fish visit the Mid-Atlantic.
“We are trying to get Happy Fish to as many fish passage locations as we can,” Hutchins said. Plans are to have it visit the Great Lakes this summer and visit salmon runs out west.
Ipswich River Water Shed Association Restoration Program Director Neil Shea and Engagement Manager Carla Villa were there to collect Happy Fish. The organization’s plans for Happy Fish include appearances at the Ipswich Mills Dam, Howlett Brook in Topsfield, Middleton Dam, and Willowdale Dam in Ipswich.
Rebecca Visnick, Gloucester's deputy shellfish constable and alewife warden, said the count depends on volunteers.
Last year, volunteers were able to submit 250 data points to the state, she said. The data helps determine river herring populations in the state and on the East Coast.
“It’s a 10-minute count, a 10-minute observation period within an hour where you are watching right here for fish to move from this lower pool across to this upper pool, so you want to actually see them make that movement so people aren’t counting the same fish that is resting hour after hour after hour," she said.
The count runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of May.
Visnick said Gloucester's herring run was restored in 2016, and when it was, the trees were small, and they did not provide fish much coverage from predators. The trees are starting to grow in so that might help this year.
Hutchins said almost all the herring runs were down last year.
“Everyone’s get their finger’s crossed for this year,” Hutchins said.
Also on hand to start the herring count Friday morning was volunteer fish counter Dave Sargent, the city’s retired shellfish constable who serves on Gloucester’s Conservation Commission. He said this is the 23rd year of the herring count.
Others taking part in the kickoff included Shellfish Constable Peter Seminara, volunteer Jane Mead, who has been involved in getting volunteers to help with the count, and sculptor Kris Francis, who lives nearby.