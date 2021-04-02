$23.6M in fish aid coming to state

Elements of the Massachusetts seafood industry are set to receive another $23.6 million as part of continuing federal and state efforts to mitigate the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Massachusetts allocation represents 9% of the total $255 million in new federal fisheries assistance funding and supplements the $28 million allocated to the Bay State fishing industry from the CARES Act in March 2020.
"It's basically the same as the first round," said Dan McKiernan, director of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. "We're being urged to get the money out as quickly as possible."
McKiernan expects the process for distributing the money to be almost identical that in 2020 when the state distributed the $28 million from the CARES Act appropriation.
As in 2020, the Massachusetts allocation is the third largest among all states. Only Alaska and Washington, at $40 million each, received more.
Elsewhere in New England, Maine was fifth among all states with a $17.14 million allocation. New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut each received $3 million.
"Our priority is to award these funds as quickly as possible using existing procedures established under the CARES Act," said Paul Doremus, the acting assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries.
NOAA Fisheries said eligible recipients include commercial fishing businesses, charter and for-hire fishing businesses, qualified aquaculture operations, seafood processors and seafood dealers.
The agency, however, stated that other businesses farther down the seafood supply chain — such as vessel repair operations, seafood retailers and restaurants — will not be eligible for this assistance.
"States and territories have the discretion to determine whether marine bait and tackle operations and marine gear and vessel suppliers are eligible in their spend plans," NOAA Fisheries stated.
The state's Division of Marine Fisheries, as with the CARES Act funds, will distribute the $23.6 million in Massachusetts with the pass-through assistance of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
The state will be responsible for developing a spend plan — which must be approved by NOAA Fisheries — and determining eligibility standards and specific mechanisms for distributing the money. One universal eligibility standard requires applicants to show a 35% loss of revenue compared to the previous five-year average.
NOAA Fisheries said it expects to disperse this round of funding faster than the CARES Act funds because of established familiarity with the process by all parties.
In 2020, Massachusetts was the one of first states to distribute its full share — $28 million — received in CARES Act funds. The state said all payments were mailed by Nov. 20, 2020.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT