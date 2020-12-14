25 crates of illegal lobsters seized

BEVERLY — A tipoff by a concerned citizen led Massachusetts Environmental Police (DEP) officers to seize 25 crates of illegal lobster at a local facility last week.
Subsequent to the tip, DEP officers conducted surveillance of lobster boats unloading their catch at a Beverly facility.
The first lobster measured was found to be undersized, and after finding several more violations in the first crate, all 25 crates brought in by the crew were inspected.
The find was startling: In total, inspectors found 69 undersized lobsters, 23 illegal v-notch lobsters, 10 mutilated female lobsters and one oversized lobster. Additionally, the wholesale facility where the lobsters were offloaded did not possess a wholesale dealer permit.
The entire illegal catch was seized, and the individuals involved will appear in court at a later date.
DEP officers explained that a v-notch is a mark placed on the tail flipper of a female lobster to identify it as a known breeder and protect it from possible harvest.
“V-notching female lobsters (are) a cornerstone of conservation and a major component of the American Lobster Management Plan. (It) increases the yield of the fishery and ensures there remains a large number of breeders in the lobster stock, ultimately adding to the sustainability of the population,” according to a statement by the DEP.
It is also illegal to possess a v-notch lobster or any female lobster in which the v-notch flipper is been mutilated in a manner that could hide, obscure or obliterate such a mark.
The DEP has not identified the lobster fishermen or the unlicensed facility where they were discovered.