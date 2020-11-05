Maritime Gloucester is embarking on a renovation project designed to add more classroom space and maritime science resources in a new Maritime Science Center that will enable the facility to operate year-round on Harbor Loop.
The project, with an estimated total cost of $250,000, is planned for two phases, according to Maritime Gloucester Executive Director Michael De Koster.
"Hopefully we'll be reopening in the spring (of 2021) with Phase I complete," De Koster said Wednesday. "Depending on how the fundraising goes, Phase II could be completed as early as next summer or later in the winter of 2021-2022."
The first phase, already in the demolition stage, will repurpose 1,350 square feet of first-floor indoor space on the harborside of the facility, adjacent to the Harriet Webster Pier. It will house new classrooms, exhibit space and research space, including a laboratory with microscopes.
The cost of the first phase is estimated at about $110,000. DeKoster said Maritime Gloucester already has raised about $90,000 from a Cummings Foundation grant ($33,000), donors ($34,000) and about $24,000 of in-kind labor and construction services.
"We need about $25,000 more," DeKoster said. "Our annual appeal has just gone out and we've also begun a targeted ask within the community. In the end, the remainder will mostly come from community support."
The focus of the second phase will be turning the facility's al fresco Sea Pocket Aquarium into an indoor space that will connect with the repurposed space from Phase I to provide more opportunities for hands-on, year-round maritime science programs for local and regional students.
"Maritime science is such a growing industry and we're already capturing the next generation of scientists from the next generation of kids," De Koster said. "We'll be doing it in an educational space within the historic context of a working waterfront. Year-round is the key."
Maritime Gloucester has been closed since March because of the closures and public gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its traditional constituents are public and private schools whose students journey to Gloucester on field trips to participate in its maritime science programs, both in classroom settings and on the water. That market has just disappeared since last March, as schools either closed and went completely to virtual learning on each side of the summer vacation.
De Koster said Maritime Gloucester, which had planned a series of events for last summer to celebrate its 20th anniversary, began planning the new Maritime Science Center before the advent of the pandemic. The renovation plans ultimately were going to be publicized during those events. The pandemic took care of that.
"We asked the public a lot of questions about whether we should continue to pursue our plans for an enhanced Maritime Science Center and the answers came back as a resounding yes," De Koster said. "School administrators said they need it and the teachers want it."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT