The Massachusetts seafood industry is set to receive $28 million of the $300 million in federal fisheries assistance — the highest amount of any state after Alaska and Washington, NOAA Fisheries told federal legislators Thursday in an email obtained by the Gloucester Daily Times.
The federal funds, which were part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act, are to be used to "address direct or indirect fishery-related losses, as well as subsistence, cultural or ceremonial impacts related to COVID-19."
It remains unclear how the money will be distributed. The announcement also did not include specific eligibility requirements for receiving the assistance.
In general, fishery participants eligible to apply for the funding include tribes, commercial fishing businesses, charter and for-hire fishing businesses, qualified aquacultural operations, processors and other fishery-related businesses.
Massachusetts's allocation of $28,004,176 represents 9.3 percent of the total $300 million available from the CARES Act. Only Alaska and Washington, which each will get $50 million, are set to receive more.
Maine will get $20.31 million in the distribution, while Rhode Island's cut will be $3.3 million and New Hampshire will get $2.73 million.
The top 10 allocations also include Florida ($23.64 million), California ($18.35 million), Oregon ($15.98 million), Louisiana ($14.79 million), New Jersey ($11.34 million) and Texas ($9.24 million).
