In an effort to provide some solace from the sea to those marooned at home, the staff and board of Schooner Adventure in Gloucester have put together a list of nautical literature to enjoy.
The list includes something for everyone, young and old, sailors, history buffs and landlubbers alike. All these books will inspire you with tales of the seven seas. Check out the list at https://bit.ly/3cCg0lE.
The crew of the Adventure has also teamed up to support local, independent bookstores to provide the titles. Partners in the effort include The Bookstore of Gloucester and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms for new books, and Dogtown Books in Gloucester and Manchester by the Book for used titles.
The Adventure is compiling a list of the public's favorite nautical books. Email info@schooner-adventure.org to have your pick included on the list and be entered into a drawing for a copy of "Adventure: The Last of the Great Dory-Fishing Schooners" by Joseph Garland.