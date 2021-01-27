At the tip of Rocky Neck on Tuesday, the skies above the Ocean Alliance complex rolled through the palette, finally settling on gunmetal gray to go along with temperatures hovering around the freezing point.
It was not a day to be without heat. And for the first time in nearly a half-century, two of the oldest brick buildings on the site of the former Tarr & Wonson Paint Factory are up to the thermal challenge.
Ocean Alliance continues to move inexorably through its intricate and detailed renovation of the former main paint factory and adjoining buildings. The current work phase has centered on restoring the former copper mill and boiler room, ultimately to house the alliance’s whale conservation programs and host community events.
And for those, it helps to have heat.
“This is a big step,” said Iain Kerr, Ocean Alliance’s chief executive officer. “For the first time in 41 years, these two buildings will have heat on the inside.”
They also will have about 2,700 square feet of flexible space stretched over two floors with almost circular views of Gloucester Harbor. The upper floor of the old copper mill provides a large open space and plans call for the creation along one wall of a whale library that will include paintings, manuscripts, publications and audio tapes of whale acoustic activity.
The upstairs space also features the facility’s original copper ore grinder used in the process of producing the anti-fouling paint that helped change maritime commerce, while propelling Tarr & Wonson to prominence throughout the fishing world in the golden age of sail.
Geoffrey H. Richon and Co. was the general contractor. Dana Alarm & Electric handled the power issues and Joe Roy & Sons performed the HVAC work.
The project design has sustained the historical nuance of the exterior. The interiors, Kerr said, will pay homage to the factory’s history while charting a new course of vision toward the thin line of the horizon.
“The outside speaks to the past,” Kerr said. “The work inside speaks to the future.”
On Tuesday, Alicia Pensarosa, assistant director at Ocean Alliance, conducted an in-person tour of the newly renovated space. Kerr, working off site, accompanied the proceedings via speaker on the mobile phone Pensarosa held in her hand.
It is expected that the insulation, drywall and inspections on the former boiler room and copper mill will be fully completed in the coming weeks.
“To finish these two buildings, we already have the money in the bank,” Kerr said.
Then it will be on to the third and final phase of the renovation. And perhaps its most challenging, from both financial and structural perspectives.
Ocean Alliance, which bought property and buildings in 2008 and moved its headquarters there in 2013, already has spent about $2 million on the total project. It’s going to need a lot more to wrap things up.
The environmental cleanup and renovation of the iconic main manufactory building remains, as does Ocean Alliance’s planned integrated innovation center situated on floating barges in the space that formerly housed two small building on pilings.
Kerr estimated the main manufactory renovation will cost between $3 million and $4 million. The floating innovation center, he said, could run up to $6 million.
“My hope is a major donor will come through with a lead gift challenge,” Kerr said. “We’re not going to be able to do these last buildings $50,000 at a time.”
Still, Kerr describes himself as a “pathological optimist” and believes Ocean Alliance, with its location, flexible assets and community spirit, can make a strong case to benefactors that it can be a catalyst for helping transform the city’s waterfront.
“We’re very proud of the history of these buildings,” Kerr said. “And we have a unique combination of assets. Who else on the waterfront has docks and workshops and storage? We do.”
And now they’ve got heat where before there was none.
