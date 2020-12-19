America's scallop catch expected to dip somewhat in 2021

Scallop meat is shucked at sea off Harpswell, Maine. Federal regulators say America's scallop catch is likely to decline by more than a fifth in the coming year. The New England Fishery Management Council says in a statement that the catch is predicted to come in at about 40 million pounds. That's a dip from a projected 51.6 million this year and 60.5 million in 2018. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP file photo)