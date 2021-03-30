The city, in partnership with NOAA Fisheries, is set to kick off its annual three-month campaign to count the river herring returning to spawn in the Lily Pond in West Gloucester, with the hope that this year's count will be far better than the previous two.
Gloucester Shellfish Warden Pete Seminara said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and other city officials are set to open the 2021 counting season at 9 a.m. Thursday — with somewhat relaxed COVID-19 protocols — in what has become an annual rite of spring at the city's fishway connecting the Little River to the Lily Pond.
The river herring, or alewives, make their way into the Little River from the Atlantic Ocean. They travel up the city's renovated fishway and into the Lily Pond for spawning. Three to six weeks later, they reverse course, returning down the fishway to the Little River and back into the Atlantic Ocean.
In an average year, the program's volunteers may count as many as 2,000 fish making their way up the fishway. In 2017, they counted 3,300. By that standard, 2019 and 2020 were disappointing campaigns.
In 2019, unseasonably cold spring temperatures and other factors kept the count below 10 fish well into May.
In 2020, the count was even smaller — five fish.
But last year's count began right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing organizers to adhere to highly strict gathering restrictions that radically reduced the number of volunteer counters it could employ at the fishway.
"It was very, very down last year," Seminara said Monday. "We almost didn't do anything, but we didn't want to lose the data we collect every year. So, we kept it very, very low key, severely limiting the number of counters we used. Only one person was allowed on the premises at a time."
Seminara also said the small count in 2020 probably didn't accurately reflect the volume of river herring making their way back.
"We know that more got up into the Lily Pond than were counted, because we saw a significant amount coming out of the pond that didn't get counted on the way up," he said.
This year, he said, should return the count to a more normal footing, with looser restrictions that will allow as many as 25 people on the site at any given time.
The counts are performed multiple times a day by volunteers, but each session only lasts about 10 minutes. The counts also are limited to daylight hours, so fish may be missed throughout the night.
Seminara said Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick will shepherd the program this year. Individuals interested in volunteering for the counting program should contact Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
COUNTING ALEWIFE
What: Volunteers are needed to help count alewife or river herring making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight.
When: The counting season begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 1, and continues about three months.
How: Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.