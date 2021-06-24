When Lt. Tara Pray assumed command of the Gloucester-ported U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo in 2019, it was under somewhat curious circumstance.
The Island Class cutter, now in its 32nd year, was in dry dock in a Baltimore shipyard for a monthslong overhaul, precluding the traditional change of command ceremony.
Instead of at the boat, she was given her command publicly in a smaller ceremony at Station Gloucester.
Pray got the real deal Thursday. On an impossibly beautiful day, with the postcard of East Gloucester as the backdrop, Pray surrendered the command of the Key Largo in a ceremony on the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier, adjacent to the gleaming 110-foot Key Largo.
“She consistently met the challenges of all her missions,” Capt. Eric J. Doucette, commander Sector Boston, said of Pray. He later awarded her the Coast Guard Commendation Medal.
Doucette went on to commend Pray’s commitment to the Coast Guard’s multi-layered mission of national security, maritime law enforcement, and boating and fishing safety. He also complimented the native of Bedford, New Hampshire, for her leadership in building what he said was one of the finest crews he’d ever seen.
“When I get a call from Angela (Sanfilippo) at the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, I’m able to tell her that the best team in the Coast Guard is out there protecting the fishermen of this city,” Doucette said.
Pray, who graduated and received her commission in 2012 from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, is returning to school to obtain a graduate degree in marine affairs at the University of Rhode Island.
“I love going to sea and I love being part of a team,” Pray told the audience of Coast Guard brass, her crew and her family and friends. “I’m proud of everything this team has accomplished.”
She said the Key Largo crew collectively personified the boat’s motto: “Any time, any place, any mission.”
“This crew has never waivered,” she said. “They are the most resilient individuals I’ve ever worked with.”
She then offered a personal message to each member of her crew, reminding them of special missions and special moments aboard the Key Largo.
The new commanding officer of the Key Largo is Lt. Devin Monteiro, a native of New Bedford who spent 10 years as a boatswain’s mate before earning his commission in 2017.
Monteiro, most recently the operations officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, said receiving the command of the Key Largo is a long-sought dream.
“I’m privileged to be standing here as the commanding officer of the Key Largo,” Monteiro said. “Since my first day in the Coast Guard, taking command has always been my goal.”
Monteiro said he spent last week working with the Key Largo crew at dock and came away impressed.
“Cohesion like that cannot be taught,” he said. “We build on those strong bonds to keep this community safe on the water.”
