Massachusetts is one of the first four states to have its plan approved for distributing federal fisheries relief funds and has initiated the application process for the $28 million designated for Bay State-based seafood and fishing businesses.
NOAA Fisheries approved the Massachusetts spending plan last week. On Monday, applications went out to prospective beneficiaries among aquaculture permit holders and the for-hire charter boat operators. Completed applications and appeals from aquaculture businesses must be postmarked by Aug. 21. For-hire charter operators have until Aug. 22.
Next up are commercial harvesters and seafood processors.
The Division of Marine Fisheries, which is managing the distribution of the federal fisheries disaster funds in Massachusetts, has not yet specified the overall funding for commercial harvesters and seafood processors. But clearly the lion's share of the state's $28 million will go to those two sectors.
"Applications are still being finalized for the seafood processor and commercial harvest sectors, with an anticipated mailing date of mid to late August," the state DMF stated on its website on the fisheries relief package. "DMF is delaying sending applications to seafood processors for another two weeks and commercial fishermen, the largest sector, will see their applications mailed in about three weeks."
The agency said the "qualifying period for loss" for commercial fishermen ended last Friday. To be eligible to receive funds, fishermen must hold a 2020 state commercial fishing permit and have suffered at least a 35% revenue loss during March 10 to July 3 (compared to the previous five-year average) that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also must document a minimum of $15,000 in fishing income in any calendar year from 2017 to 2019 and must be a Massachusetts resident.
That data will be used to slot applicants in one of six financial tiers that will determine the size of assistance payments.
DMF said overall funding for the aquaculture sector is $1.152 million. For the for-hire charter sector, it is $1 million, to be split by charter boat operators ($584,000) and head boat operators ($416,000).
The agency said head boat operators deemed eligible to receive the financial assistance should have received payments already.
The $28 million is part of the $300 million in fisheries financial relief approved by Congress in March as part of the federal CARES Act to help with the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massachusetts' allocation represented 9.3% of the $300 million and is the highest amount amount of any state other than Washington and Alaska, which each received $50 million. NOAA Fisheries also approved the spending plan for California ($19 million), Oregon ($15.9 million) and South Carolina ($1.5 million).
While any assistance is welcome, fishing stakeholders and public officials have pointed out that the $28 million won't come close to covering the more than $500 million in losses projected for the state's four major seafood sectors. They estimate commercial fishermen alone lost $28 million in just March and April.
DMF officials did not return a request for further comment on this story.
