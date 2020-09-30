Baker to fish council: Consider industry's sustainability

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging the New England Fishery Management Council to develop a program that will take the commercial groundfish industry off the hook for paying for at-sea monitors aboard their vessels.
With the New England Fishery Management Council's scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 30, to vote on the measure that will set future monitoring levels for groundfish vessels, Baker sent a letter to NEFMC Chairman John Quinn stating his administration's commitment to the long-term viability of the state's commercial fishing industry and its coastal fishing communities.
"The decision made by the council stands to have long-term impacts on the fishing industry at a time when it's essential to protect the commonwealth's working ports and fishing families," Baker wrote to Quinn. "I urge the council to devise a program that accounts for the cost of trip monitors and does not place that burden on the industry."
Baker, unlike a group of about a dozen state legislators, did not call for the council to reject Amendment 23 as currently constituted. But the governor did highlight the importance of building long-term sustainability for an industry that already feels under siege by regulation and pandemic.
He said his administration recognizes the importance of data collection and will "continue to support efforts to make certain that monitoring programs are implemented in a way that ensures financial stability for this important sector of the Massachusetts economy."
The council is set to take up Amendment 23 this Wednesday in the middle session of its three-day meeting being held online via webinar. The vote will determine future at-sea monitoring levels aboard sector-based groundfish vessels.
The council has before it a number of alternative coverage levels, ranging from 25% of all groundfish trips to 100% of all trips. The council has chosen the 100% option as its preferred alternative.
The estimated cost of the 100% option to fishermen is $6.4 million annually once industry begins picking up the tab for at-sea monitoring.
At-sea monitoring costs — now about $700 per vessel per day — currently are reimbursed through funds appropriated in the past three fiscal years by Congress. There is no guarantee of federal reimbursement funds beyond what remains of those appropriations.
Baker's comments were, at least in part, a response to a recent letter to the governor from Jackie Odell, the executive director of the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition, seeking his support and leadership.
"We genuinely appreciate the governor's push to have the council recognize that costs to the fishermen and fleet viability should be top priorities because this is an industry-funded regulation," Odell said Tuesday.
