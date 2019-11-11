Last summer, while playing the sixth of his residency concerts at Fenway Park, Billy Joel sent a couple of shoutouts to Gloucester and revealed to the crowd that he had spent a couple of days vacationing here prior to the show.
Now Joel and the Red Sox are doing far more than that for America's oldest commercial seaport and its imperiled fishing industry.
As part of the leadup to Joel's record-breaking seventh Fenway show next Aug. 28, Joel and the Olde Town Team have joined forces to donate four tickets in Fenway's tony Dell/EMC Club seating area for each 2020 Sox home game.
The tickets, with a cumulative face value of $127,332, will be split between the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association and the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association to aid in the organizations' respective fundraising efforts.
"Obviously, we're thrilled," said Angela Sanfilippo, president of the GFWA. "We've heard that Billy Joel comes to Gloucester all the time, that he loves the ocean, loves Gloucester and loves fishermen."
But there remains a tiny element of mystery to the selection of GFWA, as well.
Sanfilippo said she was unsure how the GWFA rose to the top of the heap among the many worthy fishing causes that would benefit greatly from the fundraising boost.
"Honestly, we're stunned," Sanfilippo said. "John Bell always tells me that I believe in miracles. I guess this is one of those miracles."
She said she was contacted by a Red Sox corporate communications staffer who informed her of the GFWA's good fortunes.
"She said she knew all about us from her research on the internet and everything we've done as a leader for the fishing industry," Sanfilippo said.
Zineb Curran, Red Sox' vice president of corporate communications, said the idea to benefit fishing communities originated from Joel's passion for being on the water.
"As a result, we teamed up to provide a charitable program that will benefit the fishing communities in both Gloucester and Long Island," Curran said in an email.
Curran said the GFWA and the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association may use the tickets as they see fit to enhance their fundraising, even as items for charitable auction where the organizations could recoup far more than the face value of the high-end tickets.
By any measure, Joel, 70, is a mega-star among popular recording artists.
He has sold more than 150 million records. He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2014, he received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
He is also an artist with a wide streak of public awareness.
Joel performed in the very first of Willie Nelson's Farm Aid benefits in 1985 and has taken part in innumerable benefit and charity concerts through the years.
He is also the author of the song, "The Downeaster 'Alexa' " which carries a powerful narrative through the perspective of struggling commercial fishermen in Oyster Bay, Long Island, not far from where Joel grew up in Hicksville.
When he introduced the song last summer at Fenway Park, Joel told the sold-out crowd that his times in Gloucester always remind him of the song.
He has another Gloucester connection, as well: Guitarist Dave Brown, a Gloucester native, recorded and toured with Joel beginning in 1978 and lasting to the end of the 1980s.
Tickets for Joel's Fenway show are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday on the Red Sox website. American Express cardmembers had the first shot at presale tickets on Monday. The window for the restricted presale will close Thursday at 10 p.m.
Sanfilippo said she really hopes the GFWA can score some seats to the show.
"We'd really like to say thank you," she said.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
