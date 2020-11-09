Birders come to FishOn's aid

Last week, we here at FishOn received a plaintive cry for help from one of our loyal readers. We immediately stopped what we were doing, dropped the votes we were counting and sprung into action with alacrity, which is almost as painful as it sounds. Mark Glendening wanted to know why a big honking bird was standing on his roof’s skylight in the midnight hour and what kind of bird it might be.
We flashed the bird signal over Gotham and FishOners everywhere (well, here) responded in droves (well, four) to our request for avian assistance.
First up was Mark Ring, lobsterman and closet ornithologist. Ring informed us that many birds fly at night during migrations and hazarded a guess — based on Glendening’s description — that the bird in question is probably a night heron, which is a smaller version of the great blue heron.
“These hunt at night and we see them often feeding before daylight,” Ring wrote. Ring got extra points for making a Mini Mack Herron reference.
Next, we heard from Bob Smith, who was even more specific. He guessed it was a black crested night heron and informed us that BCNH sightings “are a very common sight locally.” Alright, sir.
Alexander Monell also chimed in: “As a kid we used to cut through the Audubon sanctuary on the way home at night and would get spooked by a large bird sitting low on a tree limb right on the path. They have a distinctive squawk as they fly over in the evening or night so that’s what we called them. I think the black crowned one is what you would see here.”
Lastly, we heard from Ellie and Dick Bianchini, winners of our Smarty-Pants Award, who also confirmed there are herons that fly and fish at night. The Bianchinis live at a quarry in Lanesville and a few summers back, well, let’s let the Flying Bianchinis spin the tale:
“We live at a quarry in Lanesville and a few years ago we spotted a rather large bird in our yard. A quick check of the Audubon Field Guide identified our visitor as a black crowned night heron. The bird happily fished in the quarry every evening for an entire summer.”
Breaking out the Audubon Field Guide. Beautiful. And they even included a picture of page 409 of the field guide, where we learned the black crowned night heron’s voice is a “harsh, barking quawk most often heard at night or at dusk.” We also learned that it is capable of a “bewildering variety of croaking, barking and screaming calls” within its nesting colony.
And there you have it. What more could you possibly need to know? Once again, FishOners to the rescue of FishOners. The FishOn Way.
FishOn Football Quiz Question
Since Mark Ring brought up Mack Herron, we’ll make Mini Mack the subject of today’s football quiz question: Herron played in only 39 games in his NFL career, but in 1974 he set an NFL record (since eclipsed) while playing for the Patriots. What was it? The answer is leafing through the Audubon Field Guide down below.
Mystery solved
Back in February, we penned a story in the Gloucester Daily Times about two crewmen aboard the F/V Angela Michelle who had to be transported to the hospital after the Coast Guard escorted the 61-foot vessel into Gloucester Harbor.
Details at the time were scarce. Gloucester police only said that one of the crew was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with an “unspecified illness” and another suffered a “minor injury” but was able to help secure the boat at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier before going to the hospital on his own.
The Coast Guard said it responded to the Angela Michelle, which usually fishes out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and escorted it into Gloucester Harbor because a mechanical problem affected its maneuverability.
We always thought there was more to the story. There were rumors all over the waterfront that there had been an altercation on the boat while out at sea. But we just couldn’t dig it out.
Now, courtesy of the Knox Village Soup website, we get the rest of the story.
According to the website’s story, 43-year-old Justin Warren, one of the Angela Michelle crew, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, with stabbing his unidentified brother — the other crew member. The story, quoting court documents, said the boat was about 200 miles east of Gloucester on Feb. 16 and the crew was watching a movie when Warren walked up and stabbed his brother in the neck.
“The captain tended to the five-inch long, two-inch deep cut with items including Krazy Glue,” the story said, quoting an affidavit from a Coast Guard investigator. “The Coast Guard was contacted and the fishing boat was escorted back to Gloucester. The brother was taken to one hospital and Justin Warren was taken to another for psychiatric treatment, according to the affidavit.”
We just knew there was way more to the story. Though we have no idea why the charges have been filed eight months after the fact.
FishOn Football Quiz Answer
In 1974, Mack Willie Herron, who was an accomplished kick and punt returner, led the NFL in all-purpose yardage (yards gained from scrimmage, kick returns et al) with 2,444 yards. The running back, who stood only 5-foot-5 and change, twice led the Canadian Football League in the same category before signing with the Patriots.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
