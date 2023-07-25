Bluefin Blowout's back for a 10th year

The Bluefin Blowout is back and bigger than ever.
A total of 85 tuna fishing vessels, their captains and crews are competing in the 10th annual Bluefin Blowout, considered New England’s largest bluefin tuna tournament and a major fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.
The tuna tournament, which draws some of the best giant tuna fishers on the East Coast, takes place through Thursday, July 27, at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex St. in Gloucester. Boats compete in two long days of fishing at sea to take home jackpots and prizes along with the coveted Bluefin Blowout Trophy.
The tournament is organized by the Peabody-based Lyon-Waugh Auto Group. Owner and managing partner Warren Waugh of Gloucester served as a caregiver to his wife Liz for 11 years before she lost her battle with younger-onset Alzheimer’s in 2018.
Last year, 67 boats participated in Bluefin Blowout, which collectively raised $505,000 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, bringing the total amount raised in the history of the tournament to $1.3 million.
The Bluefin Blowout has been showcased on the National Geographic hit series “Wicked Tuna.” The event features a giant weigh-in station, vendors, tournament tent, live music and entertainment.
Weigh-ins on Wednesday, July 26, run from 1 to 9 p.m. and are open to the public. Weigh-ins on Thursday, July 27, run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and are also open to the public.
