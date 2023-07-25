Bluefin Blowout's back for a 10th year

Capt. Junior Dunne, left, shipmates Ray Wilmes and Al Iafrate of the Gloucester boat Easy Scrapin’ pose with their tourney-winning 688-pound tuna during the weigh-in for the annual Bluefin Blowout in 2022 at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort. Public weigh-ins at the marina are Wednesday, July 26, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Thursday, July 27, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.