One of the most popular fish with recreational anglers on the East Coast will be subject to new fishing restrictions.
The new restrictions apply to bluefish, which sport fishermen seek from Maine to Florida. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the fish have been declared overfished.
Bluefish is an oily fish that is popular with some seafood fans on the East Coast, where it is fished commercially and as a sportfish.
NOAA is applying interim regulations to recreational vessels fishing for bluefish in federal waters on the East Coast. Private recreational vessels will face a daily bag limit of three fish per person, and for-hire vessels, such as charter boats, will see a daily bag limit of five fish per person.
The other rules about the fishery remain the same. The new rules took effect on Feb. 28, NOAA said in a statement.
Locally, the oldest fishing tournament in the country’s oldest seaport, the Lanes Cove Bluefish Tournament, featured the fish.
For the last six years, Three Lantern Marine, 7 Parker St., and Winchester Fishing Co. have hosted a combined bluefish and striped bass tournament; the winning bluefish in 2018, caught by Tim McCoy, weighed 15.9 pounds.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
