Blynman inspection shouldn't hamper traffic

It may get a tad crowded under the Blynman Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a state-contracted engineering crew will perform a regularly scheduled structural inspection of the 112-year-old drawbridge.
The inspection, which is set to run 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, is not expected to interrupt vehicular or pedestrian traffic over the approximately 90-foot metal span. The inspection work will occur below street level and within the Blynman Canal, according to Andy Smith of Marblehead-based Smith Marine, which is providing the utility vessel for the inspections.
"The inspection is done with the bridge down and it doesn't affect any road traffic," Smith said.
Smith said the inspection also shouldn't be a problem for marine vessels transiting the navigational channel that connects the Annisquam River to Gloucester Harbor, either.
Vessels, he said, need only to radio the bridge tender's house on VHF-FM CH 13/16 upon approaching the bridge from either direction and request inspectors vacate the channel for safe passage.
"We'll be in constant communication with the bridge tender's house, so if a vessel needs to get through, we'll take our lines in and back out to let the boat through," Smith said. "It will usually happen four or five times a day. We've been doing this for so many years and the boats are very good about letting us get out of the way."
He said the crew will perform the inspection while aboard a Shugart barge that is 10 feet wide, 40 feet long and 5 feet tall.
"It's a much smaller footprint than we've had in the past," Smith said. "Before, we used a vessel called the Seabound that was about 20 feet wide. We'll tie up along the fender and they'll do the inspections and then we'll shift from side to side, from one end to the other. It's pretty seamless and pretty painless."
Smith said the inspection barge will dock at the Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck when not actively engaged in the inspection.
The Blynman Bridge, built by the Scherzer Rolling Lift Bridge Co. of Chicago in 1907, is a bascule design drawbridge that consists of two counterweighted spans that pivot upward on a horizontal axis to allow boat traffic underneath. The design originated in Europe in the Middle Ages.
The Gloucester bridge is operated and administered by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
MassDot estimates the bridge opens an average of 8,400 times a year for marine vessels transiting between the harbor and the Annisquam River, often causing long waits on the water and longer traffic jams on the roadway in warmer weather.
It is named in honor of Richard Blynman, a leading Gloucester citizen and one of the city's first ministers. Blynman organized the digging of the Blynman Canal in 1643 to enhance commerce and provide a safer and quicker route home for Gloucester fishermen fishing north of Cape Ann.
In the past two years, the Blynman Bridge — known to locals as the Cut bridge — has undergone more than $600,000 worth of structural repairs, including a new bridge tender's house.
