NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Three commercial fishermen who went missing when their vessel capsized off the coast of Massachusetts are presumed dead, the boat's owner says.
The missing fishermen were identified by the Coast Guard as Gerald Bretal, Mark Cormier Jr., and Xavier Vega. They did not appear to be wearing survival suits or life jackets when the Leonardo, a 57-foot scalloper out of New Bedford, went down Sunday.
The boat's owner, Luis Martins, told The Standard-Times of New Bedford the three are presumed lost at sea.
The Coast Guard suspended the search for three fishermen about 4:40 p.m. Monday.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel says a distress signal from the Leonardo, came in at 3:18 p.m. Sunday. The vessel was 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha's Vineyard.
A helicopter rescued one crewmember, identified Tuesday as Ernesto Santos, from a life raft about 4:48 p.m. He was not wearing a lifejacket.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these workers lost at sea,” said Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health. “This is an immense tragedy for the fishing industry and to those who will have to experience the holiday season stricken by loss.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
