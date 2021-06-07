Work on the MBTA drawbridge over the Annisquam River has closed the channel to boat traffic through Wednesday morning.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the closure, which began Monday at 6 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 6 a.m., is because the bridge span has been removed to allow construction of its replacement. During this time, a 1000-ton Gantry Barge and several workboats will be fitting the new drawbridge into place.
The barge and equipment will not be moved from the channel outside of working hours, the T said.
Electrical components of the bridge will be installed and tested between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Friday when vessel height restrictions will be in place. Vessels able to travel the channel without a bridge opening may do so. Mariners can contact the Gloucester Harbormaster via VHF CH 16/13.
Questions may be directed to MBTA Resident Engineer Matt Moorehouse at 617-839-8075, J.F. White Contracting's. Mike Keville at 617-908-2405 or U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston Waterways Management's Tim Chase at 617-447-1620.
For all questions related to the Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement project, please email GloucesterDraw@MBTA.com.