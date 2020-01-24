Brouhaha brewing over fish monitoring

The New England Fishery Management Council is set to resume action on the contentious groundfish monitoring amendment next week, but the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition is questioning whether the council is rushing its own process and operating with incomplete information.
The council, scheduled to meet for three days next week in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will return Wednesday to the arduous task of completing Amendment 23, which will set monitoring levels for vessels operating within the Northeast multispecies groundfish fishery.
Those monitoring levels ultimately will dictate the magnitude of monitoring costs the industry will bear in future fishing seasons. The current draft of the amendment includes four alternatives that call for groundfish monitoring coverage levels of 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%.
The council, which has been working on the amendment for nearly three years, faces two pivotal tasks on Wednesday: It must approve a full range of monitoring coverage alternatives and it must approve a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) and accompanying analyses in advance of sending both out for public comment.
In a Jan. 3 letter to the council's groundfish committee and groundfish advisory panel, NEFMC Executive Director Tom Neis conceded the the agency is working "to have a nearly complete DEIS" in time for next week's meetings.
Neis, however, also wrote that he believes "the document will be complete enough for the council to identify preliminary preferred alternatives and approve the document for public hearing."
The Northeast Seafood Coalition, in response, said the council's decision to move ahead using an incomplete version of the Draft Environmental Impact Study "is inconsistent with the mandates of the Magnuson-Stevens Management and Conservation Act," as well as running counter to the guiding principles of the National Environmental Policy Act.
"It does not appear that either the council or the public will have a complete draft of the DEIS or other supporting analyses sufficiently in advance of the meeting to allow meaningful review of its contents," Linda R. Larson, a Seattle-based attorney for NSC, stated in a letter to council Chairman John Quinn. "This lack of review time means stakeholders will not have a meaningful opportunity for public input into the council's scheduled decision on a preferred alternative, and calls into question council members' ability to review and digest even these partial analyses before taking a critical step in the development of this amendment."
Janice Plante, council spokeswoman, said the majority of required analyses have been completed — including the highly pertinent economic and social impacts analysis. The remaining work, she said, largely will involve "fine-tuning" language and making other small adjustments to the document before it goes out for public comment.
Even if the council approves the full range of alternatives and the draft environmental impact statement on Wednesday, it does not envision scheduling public hearings before March or April. Final action on the amendment is expected in the summer.
In the interim, Plante said, council staff will render the documents into a more digestible form for public consumption.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com.
