With the search on for expanded markets for Gloucester seafood, the University of Massachusetts Amherst is weighing in with a proposal that could return the city to a staple of its halcyon fishing past.
The state's flagship public university, through its food science department and its Gloucester Marine Station, has submitted a Saltonstall-Kennedy grant proposal to explore whether there is a retail market for canned Gloucester seafood.
Katie Kahl, the UMass-Amherst extension assistant professor based at the university's Hodgkins Cove research station, said the grant, if approved, would help determine whether the market exists for canned Gloucester seafood and which species of fish would best lend itself to consumer tastes and the practicalities of canning.
It also would delve into marketing, consumer willingness to pay for the product, prototype development, processing costs, pricing and packaging.
"We're looking at laying out a template on how to go forward with several species," Kahl said Tuesday.
The project's ace in the hole could lie within the university's heralded food science department, which includes a test kitchen and production facility on the Amherst campus that Kahl said will be invaluable in developing product prototypes while providing insight into costs, production and regulatory requirements.
UMass-Amherst submitted the proposal in the 2019 round of Saltonstall-Kennedy grant applications, but did not make it past the initial application round. The university was not alone. The Saltonstall-Kennedy grants program last year provided only $1.3 million nationally to five projects.
"The application was very well received and we received some very strong feedback," Kahl said. "We just didn't get funded."
The university resubmitted its tweaked application on July 30. If pre-approved, the full UMass-Amherst proposal would be due Nov. 12.
The initial application focused on the canning of mackerel. Now project organizers want to take a look at other Gloucester-landed species that might be more appealing to consumers and to determine which species would hold up best in the canning process.
Kahl and Tom Balf of the OceanVest consulting firm, who has been working with UMass-Amherst on the grant proposal, went before the city Fisheries Commission on Aug. 15 to explain the project and solicit input.
"They gave us some great suggestions on moving forward," Kahl said. "We also talked about possibly using haddock, redfish, monkfish and whiting. We even talked about mussels a little bit. The whole idea is to market local Gloucester products."
Canned seafood, which is highly popular in Europe and other parts of the globe, is enjoying a resurgence in the United States by offering high-end and value-added products in retail settings.
It was also an immense part of Gloucester's history long before refrigeration and freezing techniques produced a global seafood market. Gorton's, for instance, remained a premier purveyor of canned seafood well into the 20th century.
"I guess the question is whether America can return to developing high-value canned seafood to compete with other seafood products," Balf said. "If you look around, there's no shortage of craft beers and artisanal cheeses. So, can we bring back finnan haddie and produce other great seafood products that come out of Gloucester?"
