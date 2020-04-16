Gloucester is the only Cape Ann community so far to impose additional restrictions for recreational boaters and fishermen, with higher levels of precaution at its public ramps and landings to promote safe distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rockport Harbormaster Rosalie Lesh said commercial fishermen and Rockport mooring holders may still use the ramp at Granite Pier to put their boats in. But, she said, they first need to secure permission from the Granite Pier Committee and the harbormaster office.
The Rockport harbormasters began putting in recreational boat rafts at Granite Pier on Thursday morning; the rafts at Rockport Harbor are expected to go in soon as well. According to Harbormaster Scott Story, these floats for the time being are for emergency purposes only. Whether they'll be open to the public later on is "to be determined," he said.
Manchester Harbormaster Beon Pike said the town's landing, as well as its commercial dock and pier remain open. The recreational docks, he said, are not in the water yet.
"We have not closed the ramp at this time," Pike said. "We are monitoring it daily to make sure it's being used appropriately, but right now there's no call to close it."
Essex Harbormaster Dan Fialho said the town ramp off Main Street remains open.
