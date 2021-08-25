An anchor of the Gloucester waterfront is closing up shop after more than 30 years in business.
Captain Carlo’s at 27 Harbor Loop will be serving up its last fish and chips on Saturday, Sept. 4, as owner Rosemarie Cranston plans to spend more time with her five grandsons and enjoy the family boat with her husband.
“It’s time,” she said Tuesday while seated at one of the many tables that held delicious seafood, great conversation and talented musicians for years.
Cranston said that the staff had been thinking about closing up shop for the past three years and, while it was not the main reason, the pandemic definitely was a push in that direction.
“It’s been years of a decision,” she said. “It wasn’t anything overnight, that is for sure.”
The restaurant was named after Cranston’s grandfather, Carlo Ciaramitaro, who bought the property for a wholesale fish business when she was 3 years old.
What was first a family-run wholesale fish business, Cranston explained, quickly grew to become Captain Carlo’s Fish Market.
“It grew as my father said, one day, that he wanted to make some chowder or a fish cake,” she said. As her father’s ideas became more elaborate, Cranston said, the more the fish market was going in the direction of a full-fledged restaurant.
The restaurant, opened at the end of the 1980s, was loved by both locals and tourists — and even the occasional star. The Times reported that comedian Whoopi Goldberg adopted the seasonal eatery as her preferred hangout when in town for under-the-radar summer escapes.
And let’s not forget about the live music.
This year alone, the restaurant hosted shows by local musicians such as Scotty Mac, Ditto, Jack Favazza, and Funbucket Unplugged, as well as karaoke. Mystery Meat will be the last band to rock the dock, performing on the restaurant’s last night, Sept. 4.
With almost 60 years of memories of life dockside, Cranston is most appreciative of the people she met along the way.
“The people that we have met and the people that have worked for us have become family,” she said. “I didn’t want to be just an ordinary seafood restaurant in Gloucester. I want people to come in and feel like they are at home.”
At just a glance at the comments on Captain Carlo’s Facebook page, it would seem she has done just that.
“Captain Carlo’s was one of my many jobs in Gloucester, so many memories,” Joanne Domey posted.
Others listed memories that included crazy summer nights, class reunions, life event celebrations, quiet dinners, and goodbye parties at the restaurant.
Christina Lang wrote how she had her wedding reception there almost six years ago.
“The kids still talk about the clam chowder and calamari,” she wrote. “Thank you for the wonderful memories.”
According to the city’s assessor’s office, the property was assessed in 2021 at $835,100 and has been owned by Kristensen Realty LLC, owned by Kristian Kristensen, since September 2012.
Since she was merely a tenant of the building, Cranston does not know what is next for the space. But she does know one thing: It was a good run.
“I worked this restaurant to make them — my father and grandfather — proud,” Cranston said. “And I think they are.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.