They came despite the rain — dignitaries, fishermen, friends — to honor the efforts of fishermen's wives in working for their families and their community.
The occasion was the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the 12-foot Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Memorial on Stacy Boulevard along Gloucester's historic harbor.
Commissioned by the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and created by Cape Ann sculptor Morgan Faulds Pike, the bronze statue depicts a woman with two children looking out to sea. Landscape artist Ann Gilardi Johnson further enhanced the 2,635 square foot memorial site with seating areas and gardens.
Gloucester's Lyn Burke, executive director of LuminArtz, created a public illumination display to honor Gloucester’s centuries of strong and influential women for several years on this special date.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Sanfilippo and Burke all spoke.
Healey, who was honored for her support of the fishing industry, remarked on the opioid crisis and the high rate of addiction among the fishing community, saying there is still work to be done.
Another LuminArtz' installation, “Centuries in the Making: Gloucester’s Wives and Fishermen Shine On,” runs through Aug. 12 outdoors at the Cape Ann Museum at 27 Pleasant St, in downtown Gloucester. From 8:30 to 10 nightly, a light and sound art installation features projections of the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives narrative quilt, created in 1998 in a collaboration with Clara Wainwright, a nationally known quilt maker. The quilt is on display in the museum through Oct. 10.