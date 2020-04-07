Challenging time for tour, charter boats

Tom Orrell has run the Yankee Fleet recreational charter business since 2008 and he has weathered everything that nature and fishing regulators have hurled his way. Closed areas. Shrinking bag limits. No ability to catch cod.
But nothing, Orrell said Tuesday, has tested the viability of his fleet like the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're a seasonal business," Orrell said. "We earn x-amount of dollars in the summer time so that we can put our boats up in the spring time and do the work we need to do. The early spring is also usually when we start getting our reservations.
Not this year.
"There are no reservations," Orrell said. "The phone hasn't rung in four weeks."
This is the time of year that Orrell usually would begin to generate the income needed to run the Yankee Fleet after a winter off. This is the time of year he usually would be building his inventory of reservations and readying his vessels, Yankee Patriot and Yankee Freedom, for the summer ahead.
But this year, as the world remains within the grip of the pandemic, Orrell has felt the financial limbs shake beneath is feet.
"I'm pretty desperate at this point," Orrell said. "This is an extremely challenging time for Yankee Fleet."
He is not alone. The pandemic and all its social and economic implications also are buffeting other Gloucester-based tour and charter operators, such as whale watch outfits.
"It's pretty bad right now," said Jimmy Douglass, one of the owners of Cape Ann Whale Watch. "We're not getting a lot of reservations. School groups have all cancelled, of course. Usually when the phone rings now, it's someone looking to cancel a reservation. I guess the good news is no one has cancelled for July and August yet."
Douglass said he has a skeleton crew working on the Hurricane II and remains hopeful that public health precautions and social restrictions will lift in time for him to get on the water by mid-May if restrictions are lifted as of May 6.
"But realistically, we're probably looking at June 1," he said. "We don't anticipate anything until June 1."
And even when customers are allowed to return to public settings en masse, will they? Douglass hopes so.
"I think the thing that will set us apart from other public gatherings, like the Red Sox or concerts, is that we're fully outside, on the water, and we can easily limit the number of passengers on our boats," he said. " And we also have a smaller six-pack boat, the Lady D, that will go out as soon as we are able to."
Douglass said several right whales already have been spotted off Nahant. The whales are starting to arrive here. The question is when the actual summer season will join them.
