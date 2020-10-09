ROCKPORT — It happens to commercial fishermen of a certain age. Fishermen of a certain pedigree.
After a lifetime on the water, they begin to view their world through a different prism, one that assembles the puzzle pieces in just the right way. And then they see it: They are not only witness to nature's daily bounty of wonderment, they are part of it.
Within the next fortnight, Bob Morris will turn 63. He still lobsters out of Pigeon Cove aboard his 35-foot fiberglass boat, Spirit. But these days he mostly fishes alone, without a stern man.
As his fishing career performs a slow dissolve from autumn into winter, he has slowed down. There's a brace on his right knee and daily reminders of the physical toll fishing takes on the hands and the joints and the backs.
"I can't fight the way I used to," he said. "I can still do it. But not the way I used to."
In May, Morris stood in his slicks on the wharf at Pigeon Cove, coiling line into a barrel. The weather was lousy and he didn't feel like setting traps. Anyway, in a couple weeks, he was headed to Iceland with his youngest son, Richie, on a vacation.
He watched as a group of people walked toward him.
"They were young people, all clad in black," he said. "Young guys and gals."
As they passed, he gave them a little shot. Nothing serious. Just the type of dig that passes for a friendly introduction along the docks.
"You guys with the movies or something?"
"In fact we are," said Matthew Balzer.
'No desire for public attention'
Balzer is the writer and director of a film called "The Catch." The film, according to its website, is set in a rural fishing New England community and "is a portrait of a community facing the dismantling of its way of life and struggling to survive."
He and the crew had been hopscotching around New England coastal communities, searching locations. They liked what they saw of Cape Ann.
One thing led to another and Balzer offered Morris a job. They would pay him to use his boat, both to film and as an element in the film. They would also partake of his knowledge on weather, locations throughout the cape, lobstering authenticity and language.
Morris was dubious.
"I have absolutely no desire for public attention," he said. "None."
It appeared to be a valid statement. He had to be convinced to do the interview for this piece. He is also a musician and guitarist of some note who admits he still has to be prodded to sing in front of people.
Morris actually has a cinematic resume. Several years ago, he appeared in a McDonald's fishing-themed television commercial. He did it for the money. He would apply the same motive to "The Catch."
But then something happened. Something always happens.
Morris went about his embedded duties and Balzer and his cast and crew came to rely heavily on the fisherman/general factotum/sage adviser when he showed them the proper way to pull a trap or figure out if the weather would allow an overnight shoot on Ipswich Bay.
"I think Matt really came to trust me," Morris said. "I know I really enjoyed myself, both with the technical challenges and watching how they put the whole thing together. It was a hell of a lot of fun."
He was perfectly content behind the scenes.
'The Bearded Lobsterman'
Then something unexpected happened. Something unexpected always happens.
Balzer asked him to step into the light and act in the film.
"He told me he wanted to recreate our initial meeting at the cove," Morris said. "I said go ahead. He said, 'You don't understand. I want you in it'."
Ruh-oh.
"I thought, 'What have I got myself into'?" Morris said. "I told him I'd have to think about it."
In reflection, he came to think about his grandfather, a policeman and an archeologist, whom he never met. His only tangible connections to him are a newspaper clipping about him and his shotgun.
"How I dearly would have loved to have known that man," Morris said.
Maybe this was something he could leave for his family. Maybe he would give them a celluloid or digital image capturing him for all time. He called it "etching on the cave wall."
He decided to step out of his comfort zone, just as he had done with his music. He would do it. He would play "The Bearded Lobsterman."
And he must have done it pretty well. Balzer kept adding him to scenes. His character also got a name — Roy.
By the time shooting wrapped, Morris had two speaking scenes, one scene as an extra and a final scene he never could have envisioned. Shot inside an Essex home along the Great Marsh, Morris plays his guitar and sings.
As he relates the story, his voice takes on the same tone as when he speaks of his life on the water. Something collaborative. Something bigger than himself.
"The Catch," with scenes filmed in Rockport, Gloucester, Essex and Ipswich, is set to make its debut later this month as an official selection of the now-virtual Austin Film Festival. Morris has not seen the final cut. He'll watch the debut screening online.
For him, the best part already is over.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT