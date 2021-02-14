As the MBTA constructs a new drawbridge over the Annisquam River, Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro has announced that the bridge channel will close for about a month.
The closure will start at 7 a.m. Feb. 18 and run through 7 p.m. March 26. The channel will be closed to all vessel traffic 24 hours a day to accommodate a 60- by 100-foot work barge and associated drilling equipment.
"The full channel closure is required to accommodate the drilling and installation of two bridge pier supports and associated bridge fendering system," the Gloucester Harbormaster's Facebook page read on Thursday.
The barge and equipment will not be moved from the channel outside of working hours.
Vessel operators can reach the harbormaster on VHF CH 16/13.
Questions can be directed to the MBTA resident engineer, Matt Moorehouse, at 617-839-8075 or Tim Chase of Sector Boston Waterways Management at 617-447-1620.