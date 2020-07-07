Waters around Cape Ann and along the North Shore are about to get a little more active.
Charters and boats for hire can resume business under the third phase of the state's gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In memos issued Friday, the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs outlined the rules under which commercial operations could hit the water on Monday.
"Your vessels for hire and charter boats will be allowed to operate at 50% (occupancy)," said Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh. Also, "there are going to be some organized events allowed — fishing tournaments with virtual award ceremonies, things like that."
The additions under Phase 3 took effect at the tail end of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, generally one of the busier weekends for boaters in any other year, according to McHugh.
"For most recreational boaters, a lot of them who haven't gotten their boat in the water after Memorial Day, they use the Fourth of July as their deadline to get their boat in," McHugh said. "Today (July 4) was busy as the weather improved, but Thursday was by far one of the busier days. The weather was perfect."
Under the rules, anyone boarding must wear face coverings, and passengers and crew must abide by social distancing protocols of at least 6 feet between people. Passengers and crew members from the same household aren't required to maintain distance between each other.
Virtual or otherwise remotely held tournaments and derbies are allowed to run as of Monday, as long as organizers "formulate a virtual plan for fish measuring and price allocation (including online registration, catch entries, and awards)," the state's guidance on events reads.
Weigh-ins should be conducted virtually if possible. Otherwise, they should be held outdoors "and maintaining social distancing and group size limits," the state's guidance reads. "Shore anglers must adhere to all social distancing guidelines. The use of multiple water bodies to appropriately distance individuals is strongly encouraged."
