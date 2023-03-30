A plan by the nation’s oldest seaport to double what it charges for commercial slip fees has hit a bump.
The City Council will have another go to consider the proposed slip fee hike and other changes to Gloucester’s Waterways Administration ordinance after questions about deficiencies in how the changes were advertised cropped up during a public hearing on Tuesday.
The consensus among councilors was to re-advertise the public hearing for April 11.
The raft of proposals includes increasing the monthly fee from $4 per foot to an $8 a foot for commercial slips at the city-owned St. Peter’s and Harbor Cove (I-4, C-2) marinas.
Harbormaster Thomas “T.J.” Ciarametaro said the average commercial user of the marinas now pays $140 a month. Fees at the city’s marinas have not been raised in more than 20 years.
Also proposed is a new policy to allow a water taxi/shuttle business at the floats at Solomon Jacobs Public Landing. Other changes include increasing penalties for violations, and increasing fees for daily users of the Dun Fudgin boat ramp from $8 to $10, with the cost of a season pass rising from $75 to $100. No change to the ramp fees is proposed for commercial boats.
Getting the word, or not
The lack of publicity about the possible changes cropped up when Concord Street resident and I-4, C-2 tenant Arthur “Sookie” Sawyer said he had just found out about the changes that evening.
“To increase the rent over 100% on no notice to the tenant is kind of a hard pill to swallow,” Sawyer said. The lobsterman said the increase is being based on rates at Jodrey State Fish Pier which he described as “a Cadillac facility.”
“The facility at I-C, 4-2, the hoist is not in place,” Sawyer said. Ciarametaro said he is working to get it fixed in time for lobster season.
“The electricity is questionable,” Sawyer said. “Ninety percent of the lighting down there is out and the place is actually starting to come apart.” He said there has been “no serious maintenance” there since the late 1980s.
Ciarametaro did not disagree with Sawyer’s assessment, but he said the increase will provide money for future maintenance.
Ciarametaro added the State Fish Pier has a more complicated pricing model, averaging about $9.50 per foot, with some rates as high as $12 a foot. He said the Gloucester Marine Railways and Rose Marine charge between $10.50 per foot and $13 per foot for dockage.
He said Gloucester’s rate is well below market rate and unsustainable. The city’s fee includes parking and trap storage.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said he had received a couple of calls from commercial fisherman that afternoon who said they were not aware of the dockage fee increase.
“They thought it was an excessive jump,” Memhard said. He said any increase on a business is challenging, “but it’s probably overdue.”
Legal wrangling
The recommendations have been approved by the Waterways Board, its subcommittees and the council’s Ordinances and Administration subcommittee, Ciarametaro said.
However, before the council could take action, Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, a former member of the Waterways Board, questioned how the council could vote on the changes without the hearing advertisement reflecting all of them. He said the notice that the city ran in Gloucester Daily Times appeared vague.
“I’m not even sure the councilors are aware of everything that’s in here that is being voted on,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, chair of Ordinances and Administration, said all the changes were vetted by his subcommittee.
The council took a more than 10-minute break as Council President Valerie Gilman consulted with General Counsel Suzanne Egan.
After the break, Egan said that items listed in the advertisement, such as the fee increase for use of the Dun Fudgin, were duly advertised and might be voted on, but those not listed in the advertisement should be re-advertised for another public hearing.
Nolan and Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley questioned the perception of going offline to consult with Egan.
“I don’t think anybody did anything technically wrong or immoral, I just feel like we always have an obligation to always do the public’s business in public,” Worthley said.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow argued the council could have rejected taking the break in the first place.
Gilman said no councilors deliberated during the break, she was just discussing a technicality with Egan and City Clerk Joanne Senos. Gilman was concerned a delay might mean the changes would not be in place in time for boating season.
A motion to overturn Gilman’s ruling failed 5-3 with Councilor at-Large James O’Hara, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Worthley voting in favor. Gilman abstained.
After going back and forth about what they could and could not vote on that night, Ciarametaro said if it would be easier for the items to be re-advertised all at once, “that’s totally fine with me.”
The council took up Ciarametaro’s suggestion and will consider all the proposed changes on April 11.
