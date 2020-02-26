City wins $240K to update harbor plans

The city will embark this spring on a campaign to update its current harbor plan and designated port area master plan to address environmental and economic changes since the plans were implemented in 2014.
On Tuesday, Gloucester picked up $240,000 from the state Seaport Economic Council to help foot the bill for revising the plans that serve as legal and regulatory blueprints for economic development along the shores of America's oldest commercial seaport.
The city estimates the entire budget to update the plans will be $300,000, including the hiring of a consultant. The remainder will come from a local match that includes $45,000 from the city and a $15,000 contribution from the Gloucester Economic Development & Industrial Corp.
Jill Cahill, the city's economic development director, said key priorities in developing the new plans include studying public and private infrastructure needs throughout the harbor area, diversifying the city's existing marine economy, and developing strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.
"When the current harbor plan and DPA (designated port area) master plan were completed in 2014, they had a 10-year lifespan," Cahill said Wednesday. "But with all of the changes we're witnessing in our economy, we wanted to aggressively pursue new economic opportunities in areas such as marine research and life sciences."
The city's 10-page application for the Seaport Economic Council's local maritime economic development planning grant provides a significant insight into how the city envisions managing growth and development along its greatest physical asset.
"The harbor faces the challenge of providing increased economic opportunity for the various components of a healthy fishing industry and also for the needs of a strong urban center," the city stated in its application. "The city is identifying compatible industries for the commercial fishery, such as maritime trades, renewable energy and marine and climate change research."
Cahill said the analysis of both public and private infrastructure needs will require the exploration of "innovative incentives and public-private partnerships" to support the infrastructure. The two-pronged approach is necessary because there is so little public property on the harbor.
"The city owns less than 10% of shoreside harborfront property," the city stated in its application. "This poses challenges related to public investment in infrastructure and highlights the importance of proactive, thoughtful planning for the investment and use of the public property located on the harbor. The identification of innovative incentives and public-private partnerships to support infrastructure renewal is key."
The plan also highlights the city's fervent desire to build on the economic template crafted from the rise of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute at its waterfront headquarters on Main Street, as well as its Gloucester Biotechnology Academy in Blackburn Industrial Park.
"The success of GMGI has opened the door to the city pursuing a life sciences cluster for marine research along our harbor," the city stated in its application. "The city is currently pursuing several strategies to encourage the development of a life science cluster including the installation of a fiber network that would create the technology infrastructure necessary. The city is also connecting new and existing property owners, including MassDevelopment, with potential marine research and life sciences tenants."
