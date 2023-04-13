ESSEX — He was known in town simply as “The Legend.”
Edward G. Lane, who fit the mold of a classic commercial fisherman and clammer, died doing what he loved.
Lane, 60, died on Saturday, March 18, while clamming the flats off Conomo Point.
But his death has spurred the commercial fishing community of Essex, Gloucester and Ipswich to gather to honor Lane by hosting a CPR class. The class is aimed at teaching participants to be prepared for a medical event, such as the one that took the life of their beloved friend.
“In the wake of Ed’s passing, we’re offering the CPR course,” said Essex Harbormaster Daniel Fialho. “Clammers are a pretty close-knit group. I think the event opened some eyes to the need for some training.”
Fialho said offering the class in Lane’s honor was a no-brainer.
“He was good at what he did,” said Fialho. “He was one of the best that’s ever been seen. He was doing what he loved to do.”
The CPR class will take place Sunday, April 30, at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. Fialho emphasized the class is being held for commercial fishermen and clammers only.
Lane left an imprint on the clamming industry in Essex and on Cape Ann.
“His passing leaves an enormous void in the lives of all those who loved him and who he loved in return,” according to his obituary in the Gloucester Daily Times. “Eddie was a legend amongst clammers on the Essex River, starting at the age of 14 and for decades, was the premier digger in town. He had a simple creed, if there was a tide you could dig, you dug it.”
Fialho estimates there are about 30 clammers and commercial fishermen who clam the flats of the Essex River. According to his obituary, Lane died while waiting for the incoming tide to float his boat.
“I knew Eddie, both professionally and personally,” said Fialho. “It’s a small town so everybody knows everybody. He was just a hard worker.”
Fialho said the free class is being held in conjunction with Fishing Partnership Support Services in Gloucester, which is dedicated to improving the health, safety and economic security of commercial fishermen and their families.
Those wishing to sign up for the class are encouraged to do so by April 26 but Fialho said walk-ins are also welcome.
Those wishing to register may contact Fialho at dfialho@essexma.org or 978-325-6449.
Lane’s legacy
Lane was born Aug. 5, 1962, to George and Marie Lane. His motto to his brother Matt, nephew Matty and other clammers was: “This is what we do.”
Lane was a four-year member of the Gloucester High School hockey team and also played varsity soccer.
He was often described as the type of person who would help anyone in need.
“If you needed your truck repaired or the lower unit of your outboard wasn’t working or a pipe burst in your house at 2 a.m. or your clam fork or boat trailer needed a weld or two, or you wanted to put down new flooring or repair a deck or had some other carpentry needs, he was the guy you called,” reads his obituary. “He had an enormous heart and would help anyone he could and he never said no.”
Lane’s wife Elizabeth and their family intend to erect a memorial bench in his honor at the landing at Conomo Point. Pending approval by the town of Essex, donation information will be made available at a later date.
