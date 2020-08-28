The Trump administration on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to financially assist the U.S. lobster industry, but whatever plan develops will not be quite what the industry expected.
The industry, based on President Donald Trump’s comments during a June visit to Maine and his subsequent order, expected the assistance would come in the form of a stand-alone bailout plan similar to the $30 billion package developed last year by the Department of Agriculture for tariff-ravaged Midwestern corn, soybean and pork farmers.
But the USDA missed the June 24 deadline to create the aid program and now says the unspecified amount of federal assistance will come from a coronavirus stimulus package, according to the Washington-based newspaper, The Hill, which broke the story.
On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told the newspaper that members of the lobster industry will be eligible to apply for assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a $19 billion program created in April to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact on U.S. farmers.
The shift in the funding source, however, will force aid applicants from the lobster industry to compete with an array of other food producers for the coronavirus stimulus funds, prompting criticism Thursday from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
“The administration is getting really good at creating problems and then claiming they’ve solved them with promises that aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on,” Moulton said in a statement to the Gloucester Daily Times. “Months ago, we heard that the government would finally deliver trade war relief I’ve been advocating for. Now they’re forcing lobstermen to compete for scraps with farmers for coronavirus relief instead.”
The news of the re-calibrated funding comes less than a week after the Trump administration announced the end — at least as it regards American lobsters — of the trade war with the European Union. The trade deal between the two partners calls for the EU to remove all tariffs on imported U.S. lobsters for five years, with the intention of making it a permanent arrangement.
Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, said the industry is waiting to learn more details on the scope and eligibility standards of the federal aid package destined for lobstermen.
“The MLA appreciates the efforts put forth by all the delegations to help us offset the economic impact of the pandemic,” Casoni said.
“As soon as any relief package is finalized, we will inform our members as quickly as possible so they can apply, should they choose to do so.”
Massachusetts is the biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in one of the most lucrative marine industries in New England. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
