BOSTON — A crew from Station Gloucester took part in the Coast Guard's rescue of two boaters Sunday approximately 30 miles off the coast of Maine after they were reported overdue.
The rescued boaters told the Coast Guard that on Saturday night they experienced an engine casualty. Due to the loss of power, they said they were unable to use radios and were not in cell reception range.
The boaters were reported to be in good condition and were wearing life jackets when found, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard could not say where the boaters were from and did not have the name of the boat.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a boater's wife reported to Coast Guard Sector Northern New England that her husband and his friend had not returned home from their trip to Cashes Ledge aboard a 22-foot recreation boat. The ledge is located in the Gulf of Maine about 80 to 100 miles from the shores of New Hampshire and Maine.
An Air Station Cape Cod aircrew located the missing boat and passengers on Sunday around 6:20 a.m., the Coast Guard said. The boaters signaled to the aircraft by waving a flag and setting off a flare.
The Coast Guard's Ocracoke, an 110-foot cutter, arrived on the scene at 7:09 a.m. and launched their small boat rescue crew.
The Ocracoke towed the boat toward Gloucester and was meet at sea by a crew from Station Gloucester that brought the boat in closer to Gloucester Harbor, Petty Officer Nicole Groll said. A commercial tow boat brought the vessel and passengers into the harbor.
"Because of difficulties posed by the winds and tides, it was easier to bring them into Gloucester than into Maine," Groll said.
