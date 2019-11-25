BOSTON — The Coast Guard rescued one fishermen but three remain missing after a commercial fishing vessel capsized about 24 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.
Crews suspended the search off Martha’s Vineyard on Monday shortly before 6 p.m. pending further developments, the Coast Guard said in a tweet. Next of kin of the missing fishermen were notified.
Petty Officer Ryan Noel said the Coast Guard received an alert from an emergency locating device on the vessel at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.
The vessel was identified as the Leonardo, a 57-foot scallop boat out of New Bedford owned by Luis Martins.
A helicopter dispatched from Air Station Cape Cod brought one man on board at 4:48 p.m. with help from a rescue swimmer. That crew member was brought to shore and was in good condition Monday.
Two Coast Guard cutters, the Cobia and Escanaba, and helicopters remained on the scene, searching for the other crew members.
No names had been released.
