Coast Guard crews pulled three unresponsive individuals from the water Thursday after searching in the vicinity of where a boat was found overturned approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann.
The search was continuing Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for a fourth person.
According to the Coast Guard, a relative said Michael Sai and three additional people departed Hampton, New Hampshire, Harbor on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot white center console vessel. Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore.
A Coast Guard Merrimack River spokesperson said the boat was due to return by noon Wednesday. It was found overturned about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Coast Guard aircraft, but no persons were observed in the water at that time, the Coast Guard reported on Twitter.
On Thursday afternoon, two of the boaters were found by the Coast Guard cutter William Chadwick, and transferred to shore in Gloucester by a crew from Station Gloucester. The third boater was found by a Coast Gaurd aircraft, according to a Coast Guard spokesman at district headquarters in Boston.
Coast Guard assets taking part in the search include an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod, the cutters William Chadwick and Sitkinak, and crews from Stations Gloucester, Merrimack River and Portsmouth Harbor.
A Coast Guard Merrimack River spokesperson said its crews got involved with the search at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, and were relieved of searching around noon.
Anyone with any information that can assist search crews is asked to contact US Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.