BOSTON — The Coast Guard reported it medevaced an injured fisherman 160 miles east of Boston on Thursday.
The crew of the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne notified the Coast Guard around 3:30 a.m. that a 35-year-old crew member had fallen overboard and was recovered by the other crew members.
The fisherman was experiencing hypothermia-like conditions and had minor lacerations, the crew reported
The Coast Guard launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod and the helicopter crew safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 6:51 a.m.
He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care.
Weather on scene was 15-knot winds and 3- to 5-foot seas, the Coast Guard said