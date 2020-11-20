  • Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel U.S. Coast Guard District 1

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevaced a 35-year-old fisherman off the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne, 160 miles east of Boston, November 19, 2020. The man suffered a minor lacerations and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for further car…

BOSTON — The Coast Guard reported it medevaced an injured fisherman 160 miles east of Boston on Thursday.

The crew of the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne notified the Coast Guard around 3:30 a.m. that a 35-year-old crew member had fallen overboard and was recovered by the other crew members. 

The fisherman was experiencing hypothermia-like conditions and had minor lacerations, the crew reported

The Coast Guard launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod and the helicopter crew safely hoisted the fisherman at approximately 6:51 a.m.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for care.

Weather on scene was 15-knot winds and 3- to 5-foot seas, the Coast Guard said

