BOSTON — A crewman on a fishing vessel 130 miles east of Cape Cod was medevaced by the Coast Guard on Sunday.
At approximately 12:54 p.m., the Coast Guard First District said it received a report from the 65-foot fishing vessel Direction of a crewmember who was experiencing diabetic-related conditions, and was requesting assistance.
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and safely hoisted the fisherman. He was then transferred to EMS in Barnstable, who transported him to Cape Cod Hospital.
The Direction is homeported in Fairhaven, and participates in the Commercial Fisheries Research Fleet's lobster and Jonah crab project. The project employs a fishing vessel research fleet approach, with 20 lobster and Jonah crab fishing vessels using digital calipers and the On-Deck Data app to collect biological data from the catch in commercial and ventless traps.
No other details were available.