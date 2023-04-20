Coast Guard searching for 4 boaters off Jeffreys Ledge

Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester are assisting in the search for four people believed to have been aboard a boat that left Hampton, New Hampshire, Harbor on Wednesday.
The vessel was found overturned about 1:30 p.m. Thursday by Coast Guard aircraft, approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann. No persons in the water were observed, the Coast Guard reported on Twitter.
Update: An overturned vessel has been located by CG aircraft approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann. No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 20, 2023
According to the Coast Guard, Michael Sai and three additional people departed Hampton on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot white center console vessel. Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore.
Coast Guard assets currently searching include an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod, the cutters William Chadwick and Sitkinak, and crews from Stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.
Anyone with any information that can assist search crews is asked to contact US Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.