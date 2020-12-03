The Coast Guard on Thursday switched from searching for a vessel in distress to seeking the person who placed the hoax call.
The call came 10 days after four fishermen, including Michael Porper of Gloucester, were lost at sea when the fishing vessel Emmy Rose sank off Cape Cod.
"Today’s hoax is particularly offensive given the loss of four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose just last week," said Capt. Brian LeFebvre, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, in a prepared statement on Thursday."We will use all available resources to identify and hold the responsible individual accountable."
Crews from Maine and Massachusetts responded to a mayday call placed Thursday at 6:30 a.m. about a vessel with a three-man crew taking on water off Spruceheads, Maine, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. The caller over several minutes described the 42-foot vessel and crew’s situation over VHF radio channel 16, the internationally recognized distress frequency, saying the rudder was broken and the dewatering pumps could not keep up with flooding. Communication then ceased as Coast Guard rescue crews from Rockland, Maine, and Cape Cod launched to search for the vessel and potential survivors.
The Coast Guard said at midday Thursday that there were no indications of distress or missing people in the area and it had suspended the search after covering approximately 62 square nautical miles.
"Our Coast Guard rescue crews thrive on taking risks for the sake of helping others in distress on the water," LeFebvre said. “Hoax distress calls — like the one we received this morning — unnecessarily put our rescue crews at risk, drain resources, and may limit our ability to respond to actual emergencies.
The Coast Guard pursues all distress calls, and when dealing with hoax cases, crews will search until the nature and legitimacy of the calls are resolved. Willfully communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard is a felony offense under federal law and punishable by up to six years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement to agencies for all costs incurred in responding to the false distress message.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.