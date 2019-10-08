BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking information about the missing boaters described in a distress call Saturday, including the possibility that the call was a hoax.
Coast Guard rescue crews responded to a report of a man and his three children in the water off Kennebunkport, Maine, after his boat capsized. After searching more than 1,520 square nautical miles, the search was suspended Sunday, pending further information.
"We are asking for the public's assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress," said Capt. Brian Lefebvre, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England commander. "Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort."
If you have any information about the distress call, please contact Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5478.
