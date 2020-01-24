PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after a fishing boat's automated emergency beacon was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland, the Coast Guard said.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer found an empty raft and two people face down in the water, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Zachary Hupp.
News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV) reported the unidentified fishermen died.
Two people were on the Kennebunkport-based fishing boat Hayley Ann when an automated distress signal alerted the Coast Guard to a problem. The boat had taken on water, but it's unclear whether it sank, Hupp said.
The crew of another fishing boat pulled the people board after a Coast Guard rescue swimmer assessed the situation, Hupp said. The identities of the fishermen weren't immediately released; a Coast Guard cutter was escorting the fishing boat back to shore.
An aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod participated in the search. A Coast Guard cutter and fishing boats joined the search.
The Portland (Maine) Press Herald reported the fishermen had not been identified as of Thursday at 10 p.m.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
