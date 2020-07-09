Cometeer Inc., a pathfinder in the extraction and cryogenic processing of coffee for retail sale, will become the sole tenant at the former Gloucester Seafood Processing building in the Blackburn Industrial Park, according to the city.
Gloucester Economic Development Director Sal Di Stefano said Bedford-based Cometeer, founded in 2015, plans to invest $24.4 million to build out the space and install new technology and equipment at 21-29 Great Republic Drive. Di Stefano said the company expects to add 150 new full-time jobs within the next five years.
The city, looking to help Cometeer invest in its operations and bring skilled-labor jobs to Gloucester, already has approved a Tax Increment Financing plan that will provide Cometeer with a discount of roughly $50,000 on its local taxes over seven years.
“We also worked to help them leverage the Gloucester TIF into a state tax credit that will amount to about $144,000 over the same period of time,” Di Stefano said.
Di Stefano said the company plans to move its primary manufacturing operations, as well as its logistics management and research and development units, to the site that originally was the home of Good Harbor Filet seafood processing company.
Good Harbor Filet sold the property to another seafood processing company — the Illinois-based Mazzetta Company — in 2014.
“We’ve been working with them since February and they’re just raring to go,” Di Stefano said Wednesday. “They’re especially excited about Gloucester because it’s the home of Clarence Birdseye, the real pioneer in frozen food products.”
Officials at Cometeer could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
The 65,000 square-foot building in the Blackburn Industrial Park is owned by The Grossman Companies, which is based in Quincy.
The Grossman Companies bought the building and property from Mazzetta in April for $9.3 million. It had sat largely dormant since Mazzetta halted its live-fish and lobster processing lines in 2016 despite having paid $5 million for the property and investing another $8 million in new equipment.
Cometeer uses a cryogenic extraction process to produce a frozen coffee concentrate packaged in individual recyclable pods that consumers can store in their freezers. To produce a cup of coffee, they can insert the pod into the current generation of single-serve coffee dispensing machines, such as Keurig, or pour it directly into a cup of boiling water.
