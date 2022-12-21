Commentary: How a federal rule is ruining our fleet and port in one generation

What fisherman gets up in the morning to read federal regulations, such as 42,000-word “CFR 651” on ground fisheries published in the Federal Register on March 1, 1994, in Vol. 59, No.40, pp. 9872-9907?
So, how many fishermen would have noticed that 754 words on pages 9886-9887 would carry dictates that would come to freeze their boat, the fleet, the industry for years and indeed now decades to come?
While we all get to improve our homes, change habits, buy advanced cars all to burn much less fuel, by 2022, just before Gloucester’s 400th anniversary, 21st century advanced fishing boats are not allowed in our harbor!
How could this have happened?
The 1976 Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act was the first comprehensive national attempt to balance the interests of the public in a sustainable seafood management system with the interests of small and larger fishing-businesses. Under MSA, the New England Fisheries Management Council (NEFMC) defines fishing regulations for this region. and apart from doing fisheries research and administrative work, the Northeast Regional Office (NERO) of the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) puts these regulations on the Federal Register and enforces them. Unarguably, with this system a lot of progress has been made.
Those 754 words in CFR 651 defined boat limitations aimed at limiting the fleet’s fishing capability — in principle a good idea!
Except, of the three simple metrics chosen to limit each boat, two were technically unsuitable:
1. Limiting a craft’s maximum engine power will typically make sense.
2. Limiting it by length will, however, inevitably produce inordinately short and wide hulls, inherently fuel-thirsty, rather than encouraging long-and-lean efficient types we used way out to the Atlantic’s Georges Bank between the 1920s and early 1970s.
3. Limiting its tonnage, with a range of definitions of tonnage (e.g. certain volumes versus plain weight), making it a dubious metric. This was discarded in 2014.
With these metrics, the federal regulatory leadership of marine biologists, administrators, legal minds — seeking only limited public input — had clearly overreached its core competencies — ironic, since under MSA, NMFS’ NERO is located here in America’s Oldest Fishing Port, Gloucester, with plenty of such boat expertise available.
If these boat specialists — local and regional designers, builders, and operators of boats — had been consulted, most would limit the craft’s actual size by weight (displacement), and its engine-power to limit any boat’s overall fishing capability.
Under just these two measures, each fishing operation could — since 1994 — have pursued the least fuel-intensive “least carbon” types of ocean-capable boats able to pursue advanced fishing methods, from lean long mono-hulls to sprawling-but-light multihulls, drawing from broad local and even global experience. By now such an ever-advancing 21st century Gloucester fleet could have been amongst the most sustainable anywhere, a leading example.
To make things worse, such “fat” high-carbon CFR 651-dictated boats typically cannot economically support likely slower but far more selective catch technology to only take those species actually in abundance.
So, the unprecedented damage from CFR 651 to the fleet, our port economy, our old-growth community has been accelerating, on track to ruin this vital economic engine in just this one generation. The damage has lead to stagnation in the fleet and fishing methods, then fleet shrinkage and de-industrialization of our port; growing losses in port-related jobs and tax-base; and Inner Harbor property owner stuck with under-performing assets without that modern fleet.
It’s late 2022, and there are still no federal NERO-NMFS initiatives that would lead to a 21st century least-carbon fishing fleet, nor even such fisheries research craft. The pending reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act by Congress still offers no explicit support for any 21st century sustainable fleet, which should start with repairing CFR-651 damages.
Meanwhile, closer to home, no specialist working on the Harbor Plan has even raised CFR-651 as an issue. Instead of pushing against CFR-651 to restore the fleet’s future, embarrassingly myopic schemes are floated in Gloucester, like bringing to town at public expense a noodle sauce maker to be right on the Inner Harbor’s piers, or an Inner Harbor entertainment venue (of all things!) to aggressively displace the vital marine-industrial vocational future of our ocean-minded next generations.
All this is an historically unprecedented raw deal for our next generations, losing in one generation their 1623 birthright to an ocean-centric future, never learning in their old home-port the designing, building, operating of 21st century fishing, research and pleasure craft.
Then there is the question: Can our next generations even live in Gloucester?
As our port continues to wither, it very publicly loses its standing as a fishing port tourism destination. Gentrification rushes in, displacing the CFR 651-dictated marine-industrial decay.
And things are getting worse! A growing wave of legal cases over seafood claimed to be “sustainably produced,” when the processes and hardware involved, such as the boats, plainly are not, not allowed to be due to CFR 651. Frozen in the early 1990s, 30 years later our fleet surely can not fare well here either.
Of course, there are folks getting up in the morning whose business it is to actually read federal regulations that affect America’s Oldest Fishing Port, New England’s oldest industry, and so many businesses.
However, such policy specialists, industry lobbyists, advisors for the city, the Chamber of Commerce, the state, other fishing ports have today in the 29th year of this tragedy yet to formulate a robust defense for our industry. Nor have academic institutions offered any aid either against the worst of CFR-651.
We spoke up before the feds in support of these two better metrics, starting in March ’03 until today, have collected over 60 signatures out of the industry via a petition to push against CFR-651, given talks on the future fleet, and offered pro bono 21st century fishing boat design work. We collected letters of support from the Kirk administration, Conservation Law Foundation and Ocean Alliance, all in 2008; the Chamber of Commerce in ’10; the Fisheries Commission by ’12; another academic conference in ’16, etc. All without succeeding in rolling back these dark dictates.
As a result, this massive damage to so many due to these systemic policy failures leaves elected folks on all levels utterly uncertain about any plausible next steps.
Two options:
1. Around our 400th birthday, Gloucester may be selling out altogether by loosening final local and state legal protections of the limited existing working waterfront properties to allow uses contrary to any marine-industrial future, completing the ruination of this port in just this one generation, dismissing our next generations’ ocean interests, while actually undermining even port-tourism further!
2. Port and fleet experts with far greater economic ambitions pursuing sustainable 24/7/365 ocean-centric business may prevail.
We sure do know what needs doing. and the Atlantic remains fertile, offering its best year-round to a world-wide market. America’s Oldest Working Waterfront would unarguably reverse its decline, and begin growing again by leading towards a least-carbon fishing fleet, developing sustainable catch technology for premium seafood towards another 400 years.
And that would restore Gloucester’s standing as indeed a venerable “Old Growth” destination, an authentic bustling marine-industrial example of 21st-century sustainability-centric, destination tourism.
Susanne Altenburger is the principal of Phil Bolger & Friends Inc., Boat Design since 1952. For a 38-page in-depth analysis of CFR-651, contact her at philbolger@comcast.net.