Common dolphin dies in Mill River

For the second time in two weeks, an oceangoing mammal made its way down the Mill River, but the outcome Friday was not a happy one.
A common dolphin died after making its way to the end of the Mill River at the bridge on Washington Street on Friday, Jan. 15. The Mill River is a tidal estuary located between Wheeler’s Point and Riverdale, off Hodgkins Street, that leads to the Annisquam River.
On Dec. 31 a young bottlenose dolphin surprised and delighted passers-by on the Washington Street bridge before finding its way from the Mill River to the Annisquam River and the sea.
As in December, a crowd gathered Friday near Captain Hook’s Pizza, 406 Washington St., to watch to the dolphin, which some spectators said was bleeding. Also at the scene was the city's deputy shellfish constable and a NOAA official.
A video taken by Inge Berge showed the dolphin in distress swimming to shallower waters.
The video also showed two people — a man and a woman not associated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — making their way out into the water to assist the dolphin. The man pulled on the dolphin's tale, trying to bring it to deeper water as the woman walked toward them.
Their efforts, however, proved unsuccessful as the dolphin died in the waters at Mill River later that afternoon.
City Shellfish Constable Peter Seminara could not comment Monday on whether or not the two individuals would be legally charged due to their interference.
In a statement published to its Facebook page, NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic outlined the events that took place and its official response to the animal's death.
NOAA said it was unusual for a common dolphin to enter shallow water and "very unusual for one to be alone and so close to shore, although these social animals will leave their groups if they are sick or injured, and may seek out a quiet, calm area."
"In these situations, we try to balance what we can do for the animal with how much stress we will cause," the statement read, as the agency explained why NOAA officials did not go out to assist the injured animal.
"Watching a beautiful wild animal die is sad and painful for all of us, especially the stranding responders who have trained and devoted their careers to helping these animals," the statement read. "Our responders knew that there was nothing they could do to help the dolphin, and the best course of action was to let the animal pass on its own."
A representative from NOAA's regional office and the state's Environmental Police did not return the Times' inquiry for comment.
The Gloucester Shellfish Constable Facebook page, which is manned by Seminara, noted that a preliminary necropsy done by the University of New Hampshire showed that the "dolphin was sick for several days but died due to human intervention by untrained bystanders."
In a update published Saturday to its Facebook page, NOAA said "the necropsy showed an area of possible necrosis or hemorrhage in the brain, possibly caused by some kind of fungal, bacterial, or parasitic infection, though we haven’t ruled out exposure to a toxin. More detailed examination of tissues and other testing should help to determine the cause of death."
For Berge, who recorded a video of the dolphin's final moments posted to YouTube, it was "tragic and horrible to watch this beautiful thing dying."
What frustrated Berge was that the public was given no information about why officials weren't wading into the water to help.
"A lot of people are very upset that they weren't allowed to help the animal," he said.
The video showed frustrated bystanders yelling at NOAA officials, who stood at the edge of the water watching the animal.
A child called out for someone to help the dolphin while another bystander wanted to know why they couldn't help the dying animal.
Berge acknowledges that the words he used that day, audible on the video may have not been the best choice, but that there are improvements to be made on both sides.
"I’m a passionate guy and I use unsavory language on the best of days, but in hindsight I should have cooled my heels," he wrote alongside his YouTube video. "If I ever come in contact with the persons in question I will offer an apology, but also suggest they state their case more clearly next time."
Seminara noted that in future incidences of a potential stranding, bystanders should contact the NOAA stranding hotline at 866-755-6622.
