The New England Fishery Management Council voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to postpone final action on the draft groundfish monitoring amendment to accommodate commercial fishermen trying to survive the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting solely via webinar, council members voted 12-5 to postpone final action on Amendment 23 beyond its June meeting, when it expected initially to vote. The amendment will set at-sea monitoring levels in the Northeast Multispecies groundfish fishery.
Many of those voting for the postponement expressed concern that fishermen have enough on their plate managing the economic and social impacts of the pandemic without having to deal with the complexities of the amendment and the need to develop public comment.
"My day job is working with commercial groundfishermen and I can assure all of you, when I'm on the phone with them, it's COVID-19 related, not Amendment 23-related," said council member Libby Etrie.
Etrie said opposing the postponement is "tone-deaf to what the industry is currently facing" and that fishermen are scrambling to apply for loans and other assistance while trying to develop new markets for their landings.
"People on the boats and people in shoreside businesses are suffering greatly," council member Terry Alexander said. "They need to keep their businesses afloat. Nobody is making any money right now. This is the right thing to do."
Opponents to postponing final action beyond the council's June 23-25 meeting in Freeport, Maine, stated any significant delay could preclude the final rule being adopted in time for the May 1 start to the 2021 fishing season.
"I don't see it being implemented by May 2021 if we don't take final action in June," said NOAA Fisheries Regional Director Mike Pentony, one of the five council members to vote against the postponement. "It's really problematic."
After June, the council's next meeting is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester on Commercial Street. The council also could schedule an emergency meeting before its Gloucester gathering.
The vote to postpone final action left the council grappling with the logistics of scheduling the necessary public hearings on the draft amendment, especially with so much uncertainty about when travel and public-gathering restrictions might be lifted.
The only scheduled public hearing — Wednesday at 4 p.m. — is set to go forward via webinar.
The council appears to be leaning toward scheduling at least two more webinar public hearings between now and early June, with the hope that restrictions will be lifted to allow in-person public hearings closer to the the council's final action.
Whenever that might be.
