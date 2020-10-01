The New England Fishery Management Council voted to set a future target of 100% monitoring coverage on sector-base groundfish vessels, but it appears to have found a way to do it without immediately sinking the region's fleet financially.
The council, deliberating online via webinar on Amendment 23, overwhelmingly approved the motion for its preferred alternative of 100% coverage level for sector vessels in the Northeast Multispecies groundfish fishery.
But the motion, crafted through a morning and afternoon of rulemaking on the fly, included a valuable caveat for fishermen: The region's commercial groundfish harvesters likely won't have to pay the full costs for the monitoring for the first four years the amendment is in effect or as long as supporting federal funds last.
According to the approved measure, the commercial fishing industry will receive federal reimbursements, or money from other federal mechanisms, for 100% of their electronic monitoring costs and 100% of their at-sea monitoring costs in the first four fishing years the amendment is in effect.
"The target coverage rates are subject to available agency funding and congressional appropriations," the measure stated. "In the absence of federal funding sufficient to reimburse a minimum of 40% coverage rate, the industry will fund the additional coverage needed to achieve 40%."
The measure also stated that regulators, beginning in the third fishing year, would initiate a review of the target coverage rate.
"In Year 5 and beyond, the default target coverage rate of 40% percent would be in place unless replaced by the result of the review as determined by the council," the measure stated.
The measure still must be approved by NOAA Fisheries. Regulators have said they don't expect the amendment to go into effect until sometime in early 2022.
Local fishing stakeholders were pleased the council elevated the affordability issue as a driver in the final measure regulators hope will bring more catch accuracy and accountability within the fishery. But the fishing industry still painted a portrait of an uncertain future.
"Basically, the council voted to allow 100% monitoring as long as federal funds are available," said Jackie Odell, the executive director of the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition. "The critical discussion on affordability over the long term continues to be left for another day. Industry is still on the hook to pay once federal funds are exhausted."
Still, there was some relief at not having to test the pervasive opinion that paying for monitors under 100% coverage — at a current cost of about $700 per day per vessel — would have financially crippled what remains of the day-boat fleet.
"Any tax on this industry from paying for monitors would pretty much be game, set and match," said longtime Gloucester fisherman Al Cottone, who also serves as the city's fisheries director.
"We can't afford this," fisherman Joe Orlando told the council during a comment period Wednesday. Then, when told that the motion under consideration would alleviate the burden of paying full monitoring costs for the first four years, Orlando said, "I support that 100%."
But industry stakeholders were not happy with the overall process and never embraced the notion that the problems targeted by the amendment existed to the level of requiring an amendment more than three years in the making.
"They had their minds made up before they started and they wasted three years," said Vito Giacalone, the Northeast Seafood Coalition's policy director. "The data they get under 100% coverage will not be that different than the data they're getting from 30% or 40% coverage."
