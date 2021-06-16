The annual spring river herring census at the city's West Gloucester fishway is in the books, with 2021 continuing to show low — if slightly improving — numbers of returning fish observed near the end of their spawning journey.
Rebecca Visnick, the Harbormaster's Office staffer who shepherded the 2021 count, said her cadre of 40 fish counters officially observed 12 river herring, also known as alewives, from April 1 until Memorial Day.
While that pales in comparison to years such as 2017, when counters tabulated 3,300 of the fish making their way up the fishway, it is markedly better than 2020 (five alewives counted) and incrementally better than 2019 (11 alewives counted).
Visnick said the final number also might not reflect the actual number of alewives returning from the Atlantic Ocean — by way of the Little River — to spawn in Lily Pond at the top of the fishway.
“There were other observations (of the alewives) that weren't part of the official count,” she said. “They were observed below the steep pass ladder and up around the Lily Pond.”
Runs of river herring were once so great in New England that lobstermen baited traps and farmers fertilized fields with them. The fish are also critical items on the food chain, eaten by humans, striped bass, bluefish, osprey and eagles.
There might be reason for optimism for the species that has suffered severe declines in recent years, much of it attributed to the disruption of their habitats by man-made structures, such as dams.
According to data from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the collective 2019 counts of alewives showed approximately 6.5 million fish from Maine to South Carolina — 2.7 million more fish than in 2015.
The other good news about the 2021 count was that it represented a return to a semblance of normalcy after 2020 and life fully in the belly of the COVID-19 beast.
Last year's count was widely disrupted by COVID-19 protocols that severely limited the number of counters who could be at the fishway at any one time.
The pandemic, Visnick said, also reduced the number of daily counting time slots that could be filled by volunteers.
“Fewer fish, fewer counters and fewer counting time slots filled,” Visnick said in describing 2020.
The pandemic, she said, also hampered the training of the volunteers last year.
“It was much better this year, much easier to train people,” she said. “Now we know how to safely interact with people.”
And the increased number of volunteer counters meant more counting time slots were filled.
“There were days this year when every available time slot was filled,” Visnick said. “I can't thank the volunteers enough. Without them, we couldn't get any estimate on the river herring population.”
Visnick said she continues, even after the close of the count, to receive interest from prospective volunteer counters for next spring's count. Others interested in volunteering can contact her at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
Meanwhile, the physical work continues at the fishway.
In a few weeks, she said, the tiny hatchlings from this year's spawning season will begin their journey from Lily Pond, down the fishway to the Little River, and from there into the Atlantic Ocean.
Their diminutive size precludes an exit count and requires a sustained effort to keep the water clear of natural or man-made impediments.
“The less debris, the better,” Visnick said.
